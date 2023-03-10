Realtors file lawsuit against Seacoast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lawsuit filed against Seacoast Realty, Inc., claims the company retained millions in real estate commissions that were owed to current and former agents.

The class action complaint was filed last month by four individuals who had previously worked for Seacoast Realty as real estate brokers.

According to the suit, the company and agents entered an agreement in which in any real estate services that resulted in a commission being paid to Seacoast, the company and plaintiffs were entitled to a share based on an agreed-upon commission schedule.

“Plaintiffs understood that the six percent Coldwell Banker Franchise Fee that was deducted from each sales commission was, in fact, a six percent fee that would be paid to Seacoast’s franchisor, Coldwell Banker,” the filing states.

“Under the terms of the Agreement, the remaining commission amount, i.e. the amount left after Seacoast deducted the six percent Coldwell Banker Franchise fee, is split between the agent and Seacoast according to the agreed-upon split in the commission schedule.”

The suit goes on to state that Coldwell Banker reduced the franchise fee that Seacoast pays “by a significant amount, to as low as three percent.” The plaintiffs claim that Seacoast failed to alert the agents to this reduction.

“Seacoast’s continued practice of deducting a six percent Coldwell Banker Franchise fee, after the fee was reduced by Coldwell Banker to as little as three percent, resulted in an altered commission split that fundamentally changed the payment terms in the agreed-upon Commission Schedule, thereby breaching the material terms of the Agreement,” the complaint states. “This altered commission split resulted in Seacoast enriching itself at the expense of the Plaintiffs and other Seacoast agents because Seacoast repeatedly retained a larger percentage of each sales commission than it was entitled to under the Agreement.

“Under the altered commission split, Plaintiffs and other Seacoast agents received a smaller percentage of the total commission than they were entitled to under the terms of the Agreement.”

The plaintiffs are asking for a judgment in excess of $25,000 as well as attorneys’ fees paid.

