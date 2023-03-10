Pet of the Week: Meatball from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meatball, a 4-5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to his handlers, Meatball is great with kids and has a mellow personality. Motivated by treats, this goofball also loves fuzzy toys and snuggling.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations, microchipped and spayed, Meatball is heartworm positive, but FBAR covers treatment costs until they are completed.

If you own other dogs, Meatball does best with female siblings. If you do not currently own another pet, he also does just fine on his own.

Those interested in adopting him can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

