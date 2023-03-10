Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in crash at Castle and 3rd Sts

New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover Co. deputy was involved in a two-car crash on Castle and 3rd Sts.

According to Wilmington Police, a driver pulled out in front of the deputy’s vehicle when the accident happened.

The deputy has been taken to the hospital for observation. WECT was told the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

