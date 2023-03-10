New Hanover Co. deputy involved in crash at Castle and 3rd Sts
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover Co. deputy was involved in a two-car crash on Castle and 3rd Sts.
According to Wilmington Police, a driver pulled out in front of the deputy’s vehicle when the accident happened.
The deputy has been taken to the hospital for observation. WECT was told the injuries are non-life-threatening.
The accident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
