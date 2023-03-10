Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County resident won the first $1 million top prize in a new N.C. Education Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the announcement, Wendy Hester, of Leland, won the prize from the $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from the Fairhaven Mini Mart on Walker St. NE.

“Something just told me to buy it, so I did,” she said. “It was just meant to be, I think.”

Hester said she can fulfill a longtime dream of buying a home for her family with this win.

“This is a dream,” Hester said. “We can finally get our home.”

At Lottery Headquarters on March 9, she chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

In addition to a new home, Hester hopes to pay off her car as well.

“This is a godsend,” she added. “We really needed this.”

The VIP Platinum game debuted this month with five $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

