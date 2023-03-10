Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off

Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.
Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County resident won the first $1 million top prize in a new N.C. Education Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the announcement, Wendy Hester, of Leland, won the prize from the $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from the Fairhaven Mini Mart on Walker St. NE.

“Something just told me to buy it, so I did,” she said. “It was just meant to be, I think.”

Hester said she can fulfill a longtime dream of buying a home for her family with this win.

“This is a dream,” Hester said. “We can finally get our home.”

At Lottery Headquarters on March 9, she chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

In addition to a new home, Hester hopes to pay off her car as well.

“This is a godsend,” she added. “We really needed this.”

The VIP Platinum game debuted this month with five $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
Deputies identify man suspected of driving car into Wilmington International Airport terminal
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash at 3rd and Castle streets
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody

Latest News

Cape Fear River
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate proposal to deepen harbor
The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Live Oak...
‘Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival’ to take place this weekend in Wilmington
Raymond Lee Brooks Jr.
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of UNCW student
St James
Community invited to ROCKIN’ for HOPE benefit concert
Pie's On offers a nearly endless menu complete with your favorite Italian dishes, and a few...
Cape Fear Foodie: Pie’s On Pizzeria & Grill