Leland considers agreement with developer outlining plan to pay for infrastructure

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Criteria Development, the group looking to put around 4,000 homes on land along Hwy 87, is asking Leland to take a step towards a special assessment district to help pay for the infrastructure needed to make the development possible. The Leland Town Council is set to discuss the topic at their meeting on Thursday, March 16.

Per state statute, special assessments allow a city to collect money from properties that would benefit from certain infrastructure improvements. These include street and sidewalk improvements and water and sewer improvements. The money gained from the assessments would then be used to pay for that infrastructure.

The request brought by Criteria would take a step towards having the town establish a special assessment district in an area designated and owned by Criteria. The town would collect money via regular assessments, and that money would go towards paying back the developers for the money spent on improvements.

But establishing the district costs money due to the work involved to make it happen. Things like noticing and publication expenses, bond administration and appraisal fees can add up. Criteria would deposit $50,000 with the town to pay for the district establishment costs. If the town doesn’t end up needing that entire amount for the establishment costs, then Criteria could ask for the remainder back.

On Thursday, the council will be looking at a ‘Deposit, Reimbursement and Implementation’ agreement that outlines the obligations the town and developers would have to each other in the establishment of a special assessment district. The actual establishment of the district would happen at a later date. You can see the full meeting agenda on the Leland website.

