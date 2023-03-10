Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School announced on Friday that student Darnell McLeod, also known as DJ, died after battling cancer.

“DJ was such a fighter and we will forever admire his strength and positivity. He has had such an impact on our Buctown Family and the entire community. Counselors and social workers will be available on Monday in the Media Center to attend to any staff or students that need support. Please reach out to your child’s counselor if you would like a member of the team to meet with your child,” said an email sent to parents from the school.

The school will host a walkathon fundraiser to help ease the financial strain on his family on March 25.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and support you have shown to DJ and his family. Please continue to pray for all of those that loved and cared for DJ. We will forever be #DJSTRONG!” the email said.

