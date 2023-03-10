First Alert Forecast: Spring Forward Weekend features chilly temps w/ rain odds spiking again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Friday evening includes an array of rain chances: 30% for Friday night, 0% for Saturday and Saturday night, 50% for Sunday, 70% for Sunday night, 50% for Monday, and near 0% for the middle of next week. Any Friday rain amounts ought to be light; tallies may be more substantial with the late weekend system. For now, flooding and / or severe storm chances appear slim to none with these setups.

Expect temperatures to remain seasonably cool to, at times, below average with daily highs in the 50s and 60s through early next week. Nights will have mainly 40s with the occasional option of 30s, so be alert for possible frost bulletins and related advisories.

The start of Daylight Saving Time takes place in the wee hours of Sunday, so don’t forget to set your manual clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It’s also a good idea to replace batteries in your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide detectors, and also any NOAA Weather radios you may have around the house. Sunsets will jump from 6:16 p.m. Saturday to 7:16 p.m. Sunday. You’ll also notice a later sunrise as a result, so you’re more likely to need the headlights on as you head back to work and school on Monday.

