Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

FILE - A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex at...
FILE - A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex at dusk, June 1, 2021, in Washington. There's been a fire at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.

Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.

By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.

A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney’s ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash at 3rd and Castle streets
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody

Latest News

Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer
Video captures New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies removing the vehicle from the...
Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
US employers added a robust 311,000 jobs in February
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory
A man is in custody after he drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International...
Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer