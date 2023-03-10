Community invited to ROCKIN’ for HOPE benefit concert

ST JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - New Hope Clinic has announced its 11th Annual ROCKIN’ for HOPE benefit concert will take place on Sunday, April 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Woodlands Park Amphitheatre in St James.

”Enjoy an evening of Mike’s Garage Band performing your favorite songs, along with a barrel full of laughs with comedian Daniel Butler, tasty fish and chips from Wallace Express, coastal cuisine from 2 Bros, and flavorful libations from Makai Brewery while supporting New Hope Clinic,” said the clinic in a release.

The organizers recommend guests bring a chair and some cash for the raffle. You can get a ticket with a suggested contribution of $10-20 at the New Hope Clinic in Boiling Spring Lakes and at the event. You can also buy them at the St James Community Center on Monday, March 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Monday, March 27 from 1 to 3 p.m., and the St James Marina will sell them on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“New Hope Clinic is a volunteer driven non-profit organization that has been working since 1998 to provide quality medical, dental, and pharmacy services to low income, uninsured residents of Brunswick County,” states the release.

You can contact New Hope Clinic at 910-845-5333 or info@newhopeclinicfree.org and learn more on its website.

