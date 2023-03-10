Senior Connect
City of Wilmington awarded over $470,000 for inclusive playground project at Maides Park

Maides Park in Wilmington
Maides Park in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced on March 10 that $9.6 million in park accessibility grants have been awarded to 21 projects across North Carolina from the Parks and Recreation Authority.

Among the recipients, the City of Wilmington received $470,044 for the “Maides Park Inclusive Playground” project.

See also: Wilmington seeking public input as it seeks grant for inclusive playground at Maides Park

“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Governor Cooper said. “The focus of accessibility reflects our need for—and commitment to—investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors.”

During a March 3 meeting, the awards were granted to local governments for parks facilities for veterans and children living with disabilities.

“Because the Governor and General Assembly included historic funding levels in the budget for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, we are able to provide these grants to every corner of our state to improve accessibility in community recreation,” Secretary Wilson said. “These grants will produce significant progress toward providing recreation that meets each North Carolinian where they are.”

For more information, please visit the Office of Governor Roy Cooper website.

