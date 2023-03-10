Senior Connect
Carli Batson named 76th Queen Azalea for the NC Azalea Festival

Carli Batson has been named the 76th Queen Azalea
Carli Batson has been named the 76th Queen Azalea(NC Azalea Festival)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Azalea Festival has announced that Carli Batson has been named the 76th Queen Azalea. Avery Braithwaite was named the Azalea Festival Princess during the 75th Annual NC Azalea Festival Scholarship Pageant on March 4.

“As a third generation Wilmingtonian, she has served on the Azalea Festival Youth Committee, Princess Court, Queen’s Court, was an Invited Guest as Miss NC, and now Azalea Queen. From a little girl watching the Parade street side, to participating in an array of NCAF events, Carli is embracing this full circle moment as your Queen Azalea and is honored to represent the Festival’s history & future!” states the festival in a press release.

Featured invited guests include Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin, WECT’s Frances Weller, Margaret Weller Stargell, Harold Davis and Adm. Daryl Caudle.

