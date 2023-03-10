Car drives into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

The driver is currently in custody. No charges have been confirmed and the incident is currently under investigation.

Passengers are being held on planes at the airport. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has said that TSA is holding the passengers.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

