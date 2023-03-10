Cape Fear Foodie: Pie’s On Pizzeria & Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are days when you struggle to think of anything appetizing to eat, then there are days when you know exactly what you want. I had one of those days this week, and my food of choice was unquestionably “pizza.” I’m sure some say “why isn’t every day, a pizza day?” And they wouldn’t be wrong, pizza is an incredible creation, gifted to us by some baker in the ancient world.

But given the vast culinary resources at our disposal here in Southeastern North Carolina, you just can’t go through life eating pizza every day (or getting paid in meatballs). Kudos to you if you caught that obscure movie reference, and even bigger props if you’ve eaten at Pie’s On Pizzeria and Grill along Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

Pie's On offers a nearly endless menu complete with your favorite Italian dishes, and a few surprises. (WECT)

While I have eaten here before via delivery, I had not visited this location since it was the old Pizzetta’s Pizzeria. I must say, eating dine-in here is a must as the menu has more options than the Cheesecake Factory. As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted by an assortment of pizza by-the-slice. From Buffalo Chicken Pizza to Baked Ziti Pizza, and even a Sicilian-style pizza, cut into big, fluffy squares, Pie’s On has you covered.

Twisted pieces of dough, drenched in garlic butter and served with homemade marinara, these garlic knots hit the spot. (WECT)

However, I couldn’t swing by and just try the pizza, what kind of lazy review would that be? My friend and I snagged some garlic knots that were pleading with me to try them. Knotted dough, drenched in a homemade garlic butter sauce, then topped with shredded parm and fresh basil with a cup of marinara. So simple yet so delicious.

Next was a shared slice of Roma Tomato and Pesto White Pizza. New York-style pizza, with a crispy crust, gooey cheese, fresh ricotta, tomatoes, basil, and pesto. I could have packed away half of the pizza myself.

Pie's On has a plethora of pizza options, ranging from straight forward classics to baked ziti pizza. (WECT)

Our tour de Italy didn’t stop there, with a house Stromboli stuffed with Italian sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella, then baked to perfection. The sausage was well cooked and spicy, the cheese oozed out of each bite, and the marinara added to the experience, not masking the flavors.

A calzone-like roll stuffed with toppings of your choice, go with the house favorite, loaded with sausage, peppers, onions, and cheese (pepperoni and mushrooms too). (WECT)

As you can imagine, by now I was legitimately hurting, the kind of hurt that can only be cured by a solid midday nap. So naturally, we tried some homemade cheesecake, one original and one made with Amaretto liqueur. Both were luscious, but the Amaretto version was supreme, with that famous almond and apricot punch.

Dense and delicious, this cheesecake is worthy of any Italian eatery and is a must-try when visiting Pie's On. (WECT)

I wasn’t kidding about the menu, there is something for all tastes here (pasta, paninis, calzones, soups, fried ravioli, etc.). Even things that are not on the menu are seemingly available. When I asked the super-friendly owner if he could create me a Detroit-style pizza, his response was “Sure, anything you can think up, we can do.” That’s the kind of can-do spirit I need in my life, and one thing is for certain, I need more Pie’s On in my life as well.

IF YOU GO:

Pie’s On Pizzeria & Grill is located at 4107 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

Do you recommend a restaurant? Or know of a best-kept secret that you want the rest of the Cape Fear to know about? Shoot me an email at corey.preece@gray.tv and I would love to feature your selection. Cheers!

