Britts Donuts to open for season on March 31
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Britts Donuts has announced that it’s opening for the season soon in Carolina Beach.
Opening day is on Friday, March 31, at 4 p.m. according to the Britts Donuts website.
The store will be open on the following days:
- 3/31: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/1: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/2: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 4/7: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/8: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/9: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/10: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 4/14: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/15: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/16: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 4/21: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/22: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/23: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 4/28: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/29: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 4/30: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 5/5: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5/6: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5/7: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 5/12: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5/13: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5/14: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 5/19: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5/20: 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- 5/21: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The full schedule for the store begins May 26.
