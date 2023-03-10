Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival’ to take place this weekend in Wilmington

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Live Oak...
The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

According to the event website, VIP tickets and advance general admission tickets are sold out. A limited number of general admission tickets will be available for purchase in person on March 11 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, those serving as designated drivers can purchase their designated driver ticket on-site. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan St. in Wilmington.

“Get ready to enjoy all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbecue, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon,” stated the announcement on the event website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
Deputies identify man suspected of driving car into Wilmington International Airport terminal
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash at 3rd and Castle streets
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody

Latest News

St James
Community invited to ROCKIN’ for HOPE benefit concert
Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run
19th annual Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run scheduled for this weekend
Event organizers stated that all proceeds from the event will be used to assist those in the...
19th annual Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run scheduled for this weekend
Meatball, a 4-5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Meatball from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue