‘Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival’ to take place this weekend in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

According to the event website, VIP tickets and advance general admission tickets are sold out. A limited number of general admission tickets will be available for purchase in person on March 11 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, those serving as designated drivers can purchase their designated driver ticket on-site. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan St. in Wilmington.

“Get ready to enjoy all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbecue, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon,” stated the announcement on the event website.

