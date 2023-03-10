Senior Connect
19th annual Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run scheduled for this weekend

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 19th annual Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run is scheduled to take place on March 11 in Carolina Beach.

Per the race website, registration for the event will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Carolina Beach Lake Park Picnic Shelter. At 7:30 a.m., the 10k will start from Carolina Beach Elementary School, located at 400 S 4th St., with the 5k beginning at 8 a.m.

The race will conclude at Carolina Beach Lake Park, located at 400 Lake Park Blvd. S. Awards will be distributed there at 9:20 a.m.

Event organizers stated that all proceeds from the event will be used to assist those in the local area who are battling cancer and are in financial need.

“On March 19, 2005, the first St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run was a wonderful success. Unfortunately, Steve lost his battle with cancer in May 2005, but this event lives on in his name continuing to provide aid and financial support to area residents battling cancer,” stated an announcement from the organizers. “The recipients are New Hanover County residents diagnosed with cancer and are in desperate financial need. Every year dozens of families are helped, this year the need is more than ever. Help us make sure no one has to be turned away this year.”

For more information, including sign-up information, please visit the race website.

