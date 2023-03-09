Week of the Young Child Celebration set for April 1

ASH, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of Brunswick County is hosting its annual Week of the Young Child Celebration for families with young children in Brunswick County on Saturday, April 1.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waccamaw Community Center in Ash (5855 Waccamaw School Rd., NW).

“Join Smart Start for live music (TLC Band), vendors (including the Waccamaw Fire Department, Brunswick Family Assistance, Head Start, Brunswick Health Services, and Rourke Library), grilled hotdogs, popsicles, fun hands-on activities for children, and resources for families,” a news release states.

According to Smart Start, the South Brunswick Islands Woman’s Club (SBIWC), through its Penny’s Passion committee, has provided funds so that art materials will be available for young children to use during the event.

“Penny Redwine was a charter member of the SBIWC for years until she passed away in March of 2022. She was one of the first art teachers at West Brunswick High School and devoted many years to art in education, which was her passion,” the news release states.

For more information about SSBC, go to www.smartstartbrunswick.org.

