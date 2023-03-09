Senior Connect
Video shows thieves steal cars from Cornelius dealership, police looking for suspects

The cars were stolen from the Modern Nissan dealership early Thursday morning.
Cornelius Police are searching for suspects involved in the theft of two cars from a Nissan dealership.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Cornelius are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects after surveillance footage showed them stealing two cars before driving them through a dealership’s front glass doors early Thursday morning.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers were dispatched to a breaking-and-entering call at the Modern Nissan located on Statesville Road around 1:50 a.m.

Police said a dark gray 2015 Audi RS5 (top) and a black 2018 Dodge Durango (bottom) were stolen.
Police said a dark gray 2015 Audi RS5 (top) and a black 2018 Dodge Durango (bottom) were stolen.(Cornelius Police Department)

Video showed the car thieves broke through a glass door to gain entry to the dealership before finding keys for vehicles and then driving them through the glass doors and fleeing the scene.

Police said two vehicles, a dark gray 2015 Audi RS5 and a black 2018 Dodge Durango, were stolen.

A white Dodge Charger is also believed to have been involved in the incident.

“I certainly hope that they find them, I think somebody that does something like that should pay for it,” said Tim Silbaugh, who lives in Cornelius.

“People are getting bold these days,” added another Cornelius resident, Betty Graves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Police believe a white Dodge Charger may have been involved in the car theft incident.
Police believe a white Dodge Charger may have been involved in the car theft incident.(Cornelius Police Department)

