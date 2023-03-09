Senior Connect
Veggie Wagon asks town to change ordinance to allow for on-premise alcohol sales

The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach
The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of the Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach has brought a request to the Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Commission to allow on-premise alcohol sales in his businesses’ current zoning district.

The item is set for consideration at the commission’s meeting on Thursday, March 9.

Maxwell Sussman asks in the request for on-premise alcohol sales to be used by rights in the Neighborhood Business (NB) district. Right now, the zoning ordinance only allows for wine and beer shops with retail and off-premise alcohol sales.

Sussman wants to apply for an on-premise wine and malt beverage permit, and the existing ordinance would categorize that use as a standard restaurant, bar or brewery. But the Veggie Wagon is permitted as a retail establishment, and Sussman says that it doesn’t meet the definition of a standard restaurant or brewery, both of which are not allowed in the NB zoning district.

To solve the issue, Sussman proposes the addition of an on-premise wine shop to the allowed uses, as the current ordinance only allows for off-premise wine shops as retail.

He continues to request the ability to provide malt beverages on-premise in the district. If approved, beer shops would need to get a permit to allow for the sale of these beverages for consumption on and off premises.

The majority of Carolina Beach isn’t zoned for Neighborhood Business; the Veggie Wagon and a few businesses south of it on Lake Park Blvd S are some of the only properties in that zoning district.

The light pink sliver marked "NB" makes up most of the properties in the Neighborhood Business...
The light pink sliver marked "NB" makes up most of the properties in the Neighborhood Business zoning district in the entire town.(OpenStreetMap, Microsoft, Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, NPS, US Census Bureau, USDA | Esri, NASA, NGA, USGS, FEMA)

