Upgrades coming to two U.S. 74 intersections near Columbus and Robeson Co. line

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two U.S. 74 intersections in Robeson County near Columbus County will be upgraded to interstate standards following a NC Department of Transportation award of a $24.6 million contract last week.

“The project will combine two nearby U.S. 74 intersections – N.C. 72 and N.C. 130 – into one route that will cross over U.S. 74 on a new bridge east of Orrum. Roundabouts will be built at each on/off ramp for the new interchange,” said the NCDOT in a release.

Lumberton company C.M. Lindsay & Sons can start work in April on clearing debris, and construction is set to be completed by the summer of 2026.

These improvements are part of several projects to upgrade U.S. 74 to I-74. Other nearby projects include an interchange in Boardman set to be completed by the fall of 2024, and an overpass at Creek Road set to begin construction in 2027.

Upgrades planned for two U.S. 74 intersections in Robeson Co. near Columbus Co. (NCDOT)

