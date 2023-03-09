Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Upgrades coming to two U.S. 74 intersections near Columbus and Robeson Co. line

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two U.S. 74 intersections in Robeson County near Columbus County will be upgraded to interstate standards following a NC Department of Transportation award of a $24.6 million contract last week.

“The project will combine two nearby U.S. 74 intersections – N.C. 72 and N.C. 130 – into one route that will cross over U.S. 74 on a new bridge east of Orrum. Roundabouts will be built at each on/off ramp for the new interchange,” said the NCDOT in a release.

Lumberton company C.M. Lindsay & Sons can start work in April on clearing debris, and construction is set to be completed by the summer of 2026.

These improvements are part of several projects to upgrade U.S. 74 to I-74. Other nearby projects include an interchange in Boardman set to be completed by the fall of 2024, and an overpass at Creek Road set to begin construction in 2027.

Upgrades planned for two U.S. 74 intersections in Robeson Co. near Columbus Co.
Upgrades planned for two U.S. 74 intersections in Robeson Co. near Columbus Co.(NCDOT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors
Carlos Rising, a Wilmington-based musician, earned his spot as a member of Blake Shelton's team...
Wilmington-based musician earns spot on TV show ‘The Voice’
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport

Latest News

Fertilizer Road near the border of Brunswick and Columbus counties will close on March 13 and...
Road at Columbus and Brunswick Co. border to close temporarily
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a lane of the U.S. 17 N/U.S. 76...
Lane of U.S. 17/76 E bridge near Leland to close for work
One lane of the bridge will be closed overnight through March 17.
Lane of U.S. 17 N, U.S. 76 E bridge near Leland to close for work
Per the release, the 200 block of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed until 5 p.m. for water and...
Portion of Spartanburg Ave. to close in Carolina Beach for utility work