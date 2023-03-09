Tabor City man incarcerated for previous felony charges indicted for possession of lost handgun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man was served a federal indictment on Feb. 20 for possession of a firearm by a felon after deputies found him in possession of a gun lost in June 2019.

Mckinly Junior Freeman, 32, was arrested on Jan. 4 of 2021 after Columbus Co. deputies were conducting a license checking station at the intersection of Dothan and Ramsey Ford Road. Deputies reportedly smelled marijuana from a vehicle occupied by four people, and the front passenger was Freeman.

Freeman, who was convicted of a 2008 felony charge of attempted common law robbery, had a concealed firearm in the passenger area with him. He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies discovered after running the serial number of the Smith & Wesson handgun that it was the same gun reported lost after a June 2019 traffic accident on Red Hill Road in Whiteville.

“The handgun was on the passenger seat of the owner’s vehicle prior to impact with another vehicle. After being treated by EMS in an ambulance, the handgun owner discovered his Smith & Wesson was missing and filed an incident report,” Columbus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release.

Freeman was also arrested on March 20 of 2022 and held on a $239,500 bond for unrelated charges.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Freeman was released from prison in Feb. 2018 after serving a seven-year sentence for multiple previous convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied property in Bladen County.

He remains in custody pending federal court proceedings.

