Spike in reported rapes on campus at UNC highlights need for more resources

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - Numerous rape cases have been reported in the last two weeks (six since Feb. 20) on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus, leaving some among the campus community worried for their safety.

Some of those rapes occurred recently, others were belatedly reported. One of the cases dates back to 2019, another is from 2021.

Students said they wished UNC would send out alerts about the rapes. They told WRAL the alerts could serve as a good reminder to stay on guard.

They also think UNC could do better at publicizing resources for survivors.

“I do think that UNC could do a better job at bringing these to light,” said UNC sophomore Ryan Lipton. “Because the only way to sort of diminish these situations is to speak on it and do more action.”

You can read the full story at WRAL here.

