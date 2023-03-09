Senior Connect
Southport considers changes to specify that electronic collars do not count as leashes

On Thursday, the City of Southport will consider changes to its animal welfare policies that...
On Thursday, the City of Southport will consider changes to its animal welfare policies that would explicitly exclude electronic collars from being considered as leashes.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, the City of Southport will consider changes to its animal welfare policies that would explicitly exclude electronic collars from being considered as leashes.

Current Southport rules require dogs to be under control using restraint. Per the existing ordinance, a dog is under restraint if:

  • “It is confined within, or in an open area, of a vehicle, truck, golf cart or other vehicle operated on city streets or rights-of-ways in a secure humane manner that prevents the animal from falling from, jumping from or being thrown from the vehicle.
  • It is confined within a secure enclosure on the owner’s real property limits.
  • It is controlled by means of a leash or other like restraint system. A restraint system can be an overhead pulley system or a swiveled cable anchored into the ground. If a dog is restrained by a leash or other restraint system, it shall be designed and placed to prevent choking or strangulation and entanglement. Such restraint will either include a swivel designed to prevent the dog from choking or strangling itself, or on a run.
  • It is on the premises of the custodian and attended by and under the control of a competent person.
  • Voice command is not recognized as restraint.”

Brought by Kate Marshal with the Animal Protective Services department, the request adds a definition of a leash specifying that electronic collar devices are not recognized as leashes and adds a section that states:

  • Leash required. No person shall own or keep in the city, outside the confines of the owner’s or keeper’s property, any dog which is not held firmly on a leash and under the owner’s or keeper’s physical control.”

In a summary for the Board of Alderman, the APS department recommends the changes to ensure that other “leashes” aren’t used, potentially putting other animals and people at risk without control. However, the request does note that electronic collars could be allowed in the future and that exceptions could be made as needed.

The Board of Alderman is set to meet on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. You can find the full meeting agenda on the city’s website.

