Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Several apartment units damaged following early morning Wilmington fire

The aftermath of an fire on Litchfield Way that the Wilmington Fire Department responded to on...
The aftermath of an fire on Litchfield Way that the Wilmington Fire Department responded to on March 8(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities responded to a fire at the apartments along Litchfield Way at around 5:30 a.m. on March 8.

At the scene, fire crews were able to determine that the affected occupants were all safely outside. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

According to a representative with the Wilmington Fire Department, seven units were impacted by fire and water damage. The families residing in those units are being assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation determined that the incident was accidental. It is estimated that the fire caused over $100,000 in damages.

A fire on Litchfield Way that the Wilmington Fire Department responded to on March 8
A fire on Litchfield Way that the Wilmington Fire Department responded to on March 8(Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors
Carlos Rising, a Wilmington-based musician, earned his spot as a member of Blake Shelton's team...
Wilmington-based musician earns spot on TV show ‘The Voice’
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport
A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for fraudulent disaster...
Hampstead woman sentenced to prison in disaster fraud case

Latest News

The Warwick Center at UNCW
Cape Fear Housing Coalition to host ‘Housing Affordability in the Cape Fear’ breakfast
Cape Fear Community College plans to expand electrical apprenticeship courses to another 99...
CFCC to expand electrical apprenticeship courses to more students
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
Three stories high and located on 19 N. 8th Street, the lodge was first built in 1871.
First African American Masonic Lodge could receive local landmark designation