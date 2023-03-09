Several apartment units damaged following early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities responded to a fire at the apartments along Litchfield Way at around 5:30 a.m. on March 8.

At the scene, fire crews were able to determine that the affected occupants were all safely outside. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

According to a representative with the Wilmington Fire Department, seven units were impacted by fire and water damage. The families residing in those units are being assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation determined that the incident was accidental. It is estimated that the fire caused over $100,000 in damages.

A fire on Litchfield Way that the Wilmington Fire Department responded to on March 8 (Wilmington NC Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.