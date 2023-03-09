Road at Columbus and Brunswick Co. border to close temporarily

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - Fertilizer Road near the border of Brunswick and Columbus counties is set to close for repairs on March 13 and is expected to reopen by March 17.

“State transportation maintenance crews will replace a drainage pipe underneath the pavement near Neils Eddy Road, just east of N.C. 87 outside of Delco. The project is part of the agency’s planned maintenance program to replace pipes before roads are resurfaced in future contracts. This pipe will be upsized to help make the roadway more resilient to future storms,” said the NC Department of Transportation in a release.

Drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 in Columbus County and onto Northwest Road NE in Brunswick County. The detour is about 12 miles long.

