Public invited to National Vietnam Veterans Day at Leland Cultural Arts Center

Leland Cultural Arts Center
Leland Cultural Arts Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The public is invited to attend free of charge a National Vietnam War Veterans Day hosted by Leland VFW Post 12196 on March 29 at 5 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

The commemoration will recognize those who were on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

Veterans will receive the Vietnam Veterans Lapel Pin as part of the ceremony. Surviving spouses of those who served and veterans classified as “Vietnam Era Veterans” will also be recognized.

“We are grateful to Humana, JBG Services Painting Division and Lower Cape Fear Life Care for sponsoring this event on behalf of VFW Post 12196,” Leland VFW Post 12196 wrote in a press release.

