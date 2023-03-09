Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 3-08-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-08-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors
A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for fraudulent disaster...
Hampstead woman sentenced to prison in disaster fraud case
Carlos Rising, a Wilmington-based musician, earned his spot as a member of Blake Shelton's team...
Wilmington-based musician earns spot on TV show ‘The Voice’
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport

Latest News

Local groups are aiming to raise awareness about women in construction with the hopes of...
A week dedicated to women working in the construction industry
From March 5 through 11, local groups are aiming to raise awareness with the hopes of bringing...
A week dedicated to women working in the construction industry
Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived...
Lee County mom, boyfriend arrested for child abuse after baby revived with Narcan, sheriff says
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine