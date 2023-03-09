Senior Connect
North Carolina Maritime Museum to share story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II

(N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is sharing the story of Women Airforce Service Pilots that joined in World War II for Women’s History Month on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kaitlin O’Connor, an interpreter with Fort Fisher State Historic Site, will be at the museum to discuss 52 WASPs who came to Southeastern North Carolina and served at the Army Antiaircraft training facilities at Camp Davis in Holly Ridge.

“During World War II, women served in various roles to bring about victory,” museum Education Curator Shannon Walker said. “Many women joined the military as US Army WACs, US Navy WAVES, or Coast Guard SPARs. But one of the most interesting was the WASP or Women Airforce Service Pilots.”

The “Women Airforce Service Pilots” program at the museum also includes a hands-on activity that allows visitors to use an anti-aircraft simulator loosely based on an actual device. This provides the point of view on how difficult it was to be an antiaircraft gunner and how dangerous it was for the female pilots.

The women would fly aircraft and pull cloth targets behind their airplanes. As the planes flew by, the gunners with anti-aircraft battalions training around Topsail Island and at Fort Fisher would fire live ammunition at the targets.

“They would also perform nighttime flights they called ‘Moonlight Calvary’ mission for the Searchlight Battalions around Burgaw,” Walker said. “These women understood this was a dangerous job, but one they volunteered to do.”

As part of the museum’s “Deep Dives into History” series, which combines living historians, displays and hands-on activities to help visitors connect more directly to the past, the program is open to the public and designed for all ages.

For more information on the Deep Dive or other programs, you can call (910) 477-5152 or visit the museum’s website here. Program updates are posted on the museum’s Facebook here.

