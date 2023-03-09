New Hanover Co. Schools to accept FaithAction ID as valid identification for select school functions

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a partnership with the FaithAction ID Network to allow FaithAction ID as valid identification for a number of school functions.

According to the announcement, these IDs will allow holders to:

Check-in at school front offices

Pick-up children early from school

Participate in school enrollment

NHCS stated that FaithAction ID would not replace background checks when required for level two volunteers.

Per their website, the FaithAction ID Network seeks to help individuals receive identification cards who may not have access to government-issued forms of ID. Individuals who fall into this category may include those recently returning from jail, homeless individuals, the elderly, refugees and new immigrants.

Since their inception, the network has helped over 30,000 people receive a form of identification. For more information, please visit the FaithAction ID website.

