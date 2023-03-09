NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear on Saturday, March 11.

The two-hour launch window is set to begin at 6 p.m. According to the map provided by NASA, it will be visible for between 90 and 150 seconds for people living in southeastern North Carolina.

“The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named ‘Stronger Together,’ will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, with the first occurring in January 2023. The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space,” said NASA in a press release.

You can also watch a livestream of the launch on the Rocket Lab website.

