NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear

Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.(NASA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rocket launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear on Saturday, March 11.

The two-hour launch window is set to begin at 6 p.m. According to the map provided by NASA, it will be visible for between 90 and 150 seconds for people living in southeastern North Carolina.

“The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named ‘Stronger Together,’ will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, with the first occurring in January 2023. The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space,” said NASA in a press release.

You can also watch a livestream of the launch on the Rocket Lab website.

