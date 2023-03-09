Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lee County mom, boyfriend arrested for child abuse after baby revived with Narcan, sheriff says

Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived...
Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived with Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) - Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived with Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents and Patrol division deputies responded to Forest Avenue in Broadway to help the Broadway Police Department with an EMS call regarding an unresponsive 1-year-old.

After arriving at the home, First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were attempting life-saving measures on the child.

The sheriff’s office said Narcan was administered to the child. The child was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital for treatment, too.

Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Forest Ave. and found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home. The mother of the child, boyfriend and another man living in the home were arrested.

Brandy Leona Alvey, 26, was charged with felony child abuse by neglect and drug paraphernalia. Her initial bond was set at $50,000. During Alvey’s court appearance on Wednesday, a Lee County judge raised her bond to $150,000.

Michael Alan Crockett, 30, was charged with felony child abuse by neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. His initial bond was set at $50,000. During Crockett’s court appearance on Wednesday, a Lee County judge raised his bond to $150,000.

Brian James Elliot, 28, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors
A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for fraudulent disaster...
Hampstead woman sentenced to prison in disaster fraud case
Carlos Rising, a Wilmington-based musician, earned his spot as a member of Blake Shelton's team...
Wilmington-based musician earns spot on TV show ‘The Voice’
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport

Latest News

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Trustees voted 9-4 to remove Ray Funderburk from his seat on the board.
CFCC Board of Trustees votes to remove Ray Funderburk
Leland Cultural Arts Center
Public invited to National Vietnam Veterans Day at Leland Cultural Arts Center