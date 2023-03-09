First Alert Forecast: chilly pattern to deliver occasional rain chances, frost opportunities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a chilly and, in a few cases, frosty start to Thursday, your First Alert Forecast carries temperatures into the nice and seasonable 60s for the afternoon. Expect sunny or partly cloudy and dry skies and light breezes through the day.

After Thursday, your First Alert Forecast continues to include an array of rain chances: 50% for Friday, 30% for Friday night, 0% for Saturday and Saturday night, 50% for Sunday, 70% for Sunday night, 50% for Monday, and near 0% for the middle of next week. Any Friday rain amounts ought to be light; tallies may be more substantial with the late weekend system. For now, flooding and / or severe storm chances appear slim to none with these setups.

Into and through much of next week, temperatures will remain seasonably cool to, at times, below average with daily highs in the 50s and 60s. Nights will have mainly 40s with the occasional option of 30s, so be alert for possible frost bulletins and related advisories.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.