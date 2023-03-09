Senior Connect
Cucalorus announces special Azalea Festival screening of Blue Velvet with makeup artist Jeff Goodwin

jengo's Playhouse in Wilmington
jengo's Playhouse in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation and North Carolina Azalea Festival are collaborating to hold a screening of David Lynch’s film Blue Velvet with makeup artist Jeff Goodwin on Friday, April 14.

The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Jengo’s Playhouse, and an afterparty will be held with signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

“One of the earliest films produced in Wilmington by Dino DeLaurentiis, Blue Velvet is regarded as one of the best American independent films ever made. It features performances by Dennis Hopper, Isabella Rossellini, Kyle Machlauchlin, Laura Dern and a host of local characters, many of whom David Lynch plucked from the downtown community because they were odd and outlandish,” states Cucalorus in a release.

Jeff Goodwin’s career was launched by his work on Blue Velvet, according to Cucalorus, and he has gone on to work on films such as Sleeping with the Enemy and Scream 5. He will participate in a Q&A and discussion after the screening, bringing the famous severed human ear he created that is found by Jeffrey near the beginning of the film.

You can buy tickets for the screening and afterparty for $20 online, and each ticket includes one signature cocktail and free hors d’oeuvres.

You can see other upcoming screenings at Jengo’s Playhouse on the Cucalorus website.

