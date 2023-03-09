COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: “It’s pure joy”: Coastal BUDS director encourages community to get to know a child with Down Syndrome

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They’re special. While most babies are born with 46 chromosomes, they’re born with an extra copy of one of those chromosomes called chromosome 21. Their rare condition is called Down Syndrome, which Jessica Wilson says makes them extraordinary. The executive director of Coastal Buds says being around them makes her day.

“It’s pure joy,” Wilson said.

The BUDS in Coastal BUDS stands for Bringing Up Down Syndrome. It’s a nonprofit organization that works with children with the chromosomal disorder.

“We have about a hundred families that are active with our organization but we know that there are more out there within the southeastern North Carolina region that are just not connected to our organization yet,” Wilson said.

According to the CDC, this year about 6,000 babies will be born with Down syndrome, which is about 1 in every 700 babies born.

Coastal BUDS helps with their development. They do fun things to help local families. In the summer, there’s a week-long swim camp. There’s also a dance camp and even an ongoing cooking program In October, there’s the annual Cape Fear Buddy Walk.

World Downs Syndrome Day is March 21, but there’s a kickoff event Sunday, March 19 at Waterline Brewing.

“We invite the community to come and what we call ‘rock your socks.’ So we encourage people to wear mix match socks colorful crazy socks so when people say ‘why are you wearing those socks today,’ it’s your chance to tell them about Down Syndrome.”

Wilson admits some people are hesitant to approach children with Down Syndrome but she says once you do, it will change your life.

“I think it is a natural response to be nervous and uncomfortable when you are not familiar with a situation but I think we all just need to step outside of our comfort zone and go up and say hi. I promise it’s not as different as you think. People with Down Syndrome are way more alike us than they are different so we have way more in common than we have differences,” Wilson said.

