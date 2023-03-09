Senior Connect
CFCC to host information sessions for prospective students

Cape Fear Community College has announced that several information sessions will be held...
Cape Fear Community College has announced that several information sessions will be held between March 15 and July 12 for students interested in attending the college.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced it will hold several information sessions between March 15 and July 12 for students interested in attending the college.

According to the announcement, the sessions will include a guided tour of the campus and a Q&A session with CFCC representatives to learn more about the various programs offered.

Information sessions will be held on the following dates:

  • March 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Union Station at the Downtown Wilmington Campus, located at 502 N Front St. in Wilmington,
  • May 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the North Campus at 5200 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne,
  • June 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Center at 100 Industrial Drive in Burgaw,
  • July 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Alston W. Burke Center at Surf City, located at 621 State Highway 210 E in Hampstead.

CFCC also will host two sessions for prospective students interested in the Chemical Technology and Fine Arts and Graphic Design programs:

  • The Chemical Technology session will take place on April 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the North Building of the Downtown Wilmington Campus, located at 411 N Front St.
  • The Fine Arts and Graphic Design session will take place on April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wilma W Daniels Gallery at 200 Hanover St. in Wilmington.

“Our information sessions are a great way for prospective students to learn more about CFCC and what we offer,” said Dean of Enrollment Services Jeremy Gibbons. “We’re excited to share our knowledge and enthusiasm with students to help them make the best decision for their future.”

To RSVP for any of these sessions and for more information, please visit the CFCC website.

