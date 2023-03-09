Senior Connect
CFCC to expand electrical apprenticeship courses to more students

Cape Fear Community College plans to expand electrical apprenticeship courses to another 99...
Cape Fear Community College plans to expand electrical apprenticeship courses to another 99 juniors and seniors at Heidi Trask, Pender, New Hanover and Ashley high schools thanks to $900,000 in Golden LEAF funding.(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College plans to expand electrical apprenticeship courses to another 99 juniors and seniors at Heidi Trask, Pender, New Hanover and Ashley high schools thanks to $900,000 in Golden LEAF funding.

“The Electrical Apprenticeship curriculum covers safety and tools and introduces students to residential installation and National Electrical Code (NEC). All classes are registered with the United States Department of Labor (USDOL), so students gain qualifying hours toward their Journeyman card. Upon completing the course, students graduate with a Level I Apprenticeship credential,” states a news release from CFCC.

CFCC works with the Cape Fear Electrical Contractors Association to provide the internships to students.

“This program will help close the gap in the construction trades for electricians. The projected annual job openings for electricians in North Carolina is 85,700, with 91 current openings in New Hanover and Pender counties. The average earnings of an entry-level electrician are $47,310,” states the release.

