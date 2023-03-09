Senior Connect
CFCC Board of Trustees votes to remove Ray Funderburk

Ray Funderburk was appointed to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees in 2022
Ray Funderburk was appointed to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees in 2022(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The CFCC Board of Trustees voted 9-4 to remove Ray Funderburk III from the board at a meeting on Wednesday.

A memorandum from James Morton’s office was sent to inform about a meeting on March 6 to discuss the potential removal of a Trustee “pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 115D-19(a).”

Funderburk’s attorney, Gary Shipman, told WECT that Chair Bill Cherry and Vice Chair Jason McLeod would present allegations that Funderburk used his position of power to pressure a teacher to change a student’s grade so the student could play baseball. A letter sent to the board of trustees from the teacher says they were approached by coaches, parents and a trustee about the matter.

Shipman has denied those allegations and said Funderburk’s removal is directly caused by his criticism of the board’s president Jim Morton.

“I’ve told Ray to be prepared for anything. I’ve been told that they’re going to limit the amount of time he has to respond,” Shipman said. “In a public forum, you’re accusing a man of engaging in immoral or disreputable conduct, and you’re going to keep a watch on him? So somebody thinks that the votes have already been counted.”

William Cherry, Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees Chairman, has released the following statement regarding Funderburk’s vacancy:

The Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees takes its duty to the college and the community seriously and believes the decision to vacate the position of Ray Funderburk, III, as a Trustee is in the best interest of the college and its students.

After careful consideration by the Board and despite warnings, Mr. Funderburk’s actions overstepped his role as a trustee.

The Board of Trustees remains committed to the success of CFCC and its students and looks forward to supporting the college as it moves forward.”

Funderburk was appointed in August 2022 along with Lanny Wilson for a four-year term with the board, both succeeding Robby Collins and Mary Lyons Rouse at the end of their respective terms.

A reliable source had told WECT on March 6 that the board would be discussing the removal of Ray Funderburk III.

“I can only pray and hope that when they’ve gone to such lengths to drag a fine man through the mud, having already done that with Ted Spring, that somebody will reflect and say, ‘this is not the way we are to act and that’s not the way anyone else is to act and we’re gonna stand up and we’re gonna say that,” Shipman said.

Related: Funderburk and State Treasurer want county’s removal of Hopkins rescinded
Related: Funderburk wants answers for Marine Tech changes that led to resignations
Related: Funderburk votes against giving Morton a raise

