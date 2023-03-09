Caterina Jarboro Memorial Recital to feature tenor Lawrence Brownlee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This year’s Caterina Jarboro Memorial Recital will feature international tenor Lawrence Brownlee on March 19 at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The recital honors Caterina Jarboro, who became the first Black woman to perform in a U.S. opera house in 1933 while she sang with the Chicago Opera Company in Manhattan.

At 2:30 p.m., guest scholar and poet Dr. Tsitsi Jaji from Duke University will give a free keynote in Room 1088 in the Cultural Arts Building.

Brownlee will perform at Beckwith Hall in the same building at 4 p.m. accompanied by pianist Kevin Miller. Tickets are available at the UNCW Box Office in Kenan Auditorium on weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and over the phone at 910-962-3500.

“Brownlee will premiere Rising, newly commissioned songs by composers Shawn Okpebholo, Damien Sneed, Joel Thompson and others, with texts drawn from James Weldon Johnson and other great Black writers of the Harlem Renaissance,” states UNCW in a release.

The next day, he will lead the Caterina Jarboro Memorial Master Class with undergraduate singers from multiple UNC schools from noon to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to observe the class in the Beckwith Recital Hall.

