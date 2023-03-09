Cape Fear Housing Coalition to host ‘Housing Affordability in the Cape Fear’ breakfast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Housing Coalition has announced that their “Housing Affordability in the Cape Fear” breakfast will take place on March 23.

According to the release, the event will begin with a light breakfast at 8 a.m. at UNCW’s Warwick Center, located at 629 Hamilton Drive. This free event is open to the public, but preregistration is required.

Following the breakfast, the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a presentation from Samuel Gunter, executive director of the North Carolina Housing Coalition, on housing-related funding and legislation at state and federal levels.

Shane Phillips, urban planner, policy expert and author of “The Affordable City,” will be this year’s keynote speaker. Phillips will discuss the policy recommendations detailed in his book.

There will additionally be a Q&A session with both speakers.

For more information, including registration for the program, please visit the event’s Facebook page.

