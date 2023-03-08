Wilmington man sentenced to over five years for possession of a firearm as a felon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 35-year-old Wilmington man was sentenced on March 8 to 63 months in prison for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Terry Earl Hooper Jr. pled guilty to the charge on Feb. 7, 2022.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on October 4, 2021, officers with the Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by Terry Earl Hooper for a window tint violation. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located five oxycodone hydrochloride pills, ten alprazolam pills, and a semi-automatic firearm with a laser attachment,” states a release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Hooper was previously convicted of possession of a gun on educational property, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

