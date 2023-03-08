Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council approves settlement with local business, amendemnt to security services contract

Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a...
Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council approved a settlement with a local business and an extension of a security services contract for the downtown area at their meeting on March 7.

Second Reading of $2.1 million settlement of City of Wilmington v. Funk Yard LLC lawsuit

The city council voted 6-1 in their second reading of their allocation of $2.1 million from the General Fund and the takeover of two properties to settle an August 2021 lawsuit with business owner of Funk Yard LLC, Peter Koke.

Council had previously voted 6-1 to approve to settle the lawsuit on their meeting on Feb. 21, with Councilmember Kevin Spears being the dissenting vote.

A second reading is common when voting on ordinances and will not cause delay in the process,” a city spokesperson shared in a statement with WECT. “By approving this action, the city seeks to resolve multiple code enforcement and zoning violations while conveying two properties to the city and avoiding protracted litigation.”

Amendment to current security services contract for downtown Wilmington

Council also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an amendment to extend a security services contract for downtown facilities through June 30.

The city had first drafted the contract in 2022 for $85,675.56 to address significant security issues in the area, approving an agreement with Cape Fear Public Utility to share half of the service contract for the 305 Chestnut Street Building.

The initial contract provides three security guards for the building, including one armed guard assigned to City Hall and another to 305 Chestnut St., while the third is unarmed and patrols several properties on Chestnut St and N. Third St.

The amendment to the agreement will extend the contract for four additional months until June for $57,116.64.

Additional security on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for some of Wilmington Police Department’s most active shits in the downtown area, which include the Riverfront Visitor Information Center, Bijou Park, Riverfront Park, and the city’s parking decks.

