Units respond to shed fire in New Hanover Co.
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire just before noon on Wednesday.
Units arriving at 2736 Acorn Branch Road found an approximatly 50x75-foot shed on fire behind the home.
Officials say that the fire started when a family member was burning trash within 10 feet of the shed and the wind carried hot embers inside the structure.
A warning was issued about burning trash too close to a structure and under trees.
No injuries were reported.
