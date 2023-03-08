Units respond to shed fire in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue responded to a shed fire just before noon on Wednesday.

Units arriving at 2736 Acorn Branch Road found an approximatly 50x75-foot shed on fire behind the home.

Officials say that the fire started when a family member was burning trash within 10 feet of the shed and the wind carried hot embers inside the structure.

A warning was issued about burning trash too close to a structure and under trees.

No injuries were reported.

