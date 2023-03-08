Senior Connect
UNCW falls short in quest for CAA basketball title, drops title game to Charleston

Charleston guard Ryan Larson (11) goes to the basket against UNC Wilmington guard Nick Farrar...
Charleston guard Ryan Larson (11) goes to the basket against UNC Wilmington guard Nick Farrar (30) and guard Shykeim Phillips (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team came up short in a bid to make the NCAA Championship tournament for the first time in six years. The third-seeded Seahawks fell to Charleston 63-58 Tuesday night in the final of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

Coach Takayo Siddle’s team showed its’ determination, falling behind by a 42-34 margin in the second-half to the second-seeded Cougars. But the Seahawks ripped off a 15-0 run to take the lead, only to see Charleston outscore UNCW 10-5 in the last 4:25 of the contest to seal the victory.

Trzarian White and Amari Kelly led the Seahawks with 17 points each, as the team fell to 24-10 on the season. Charleston improved to 31-3 behind 23 points from Ryan Larson..

