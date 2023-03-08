UNCW falls short in quest for CAA basketball title, drops title game to Charleston

WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team came up short in a bid to make the NCAA Championship tournament for the first time in six years. The third-seeded Seahawks fell to Charleston 63-58 Tuesday night in the final of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

Coach Takayo Siddle’s team showed its’ determination, falling behind by a 42-34 margin in the second-half to the second-seeded Cougars. But the Seahawks ripped off a 15-0 run to take the lead, only to see Charleston outscore UNCW 10-5 in the last 4:25 of the contest to seal the victory.

Trzarian White and Amari Kelly led the Seahawks with 17 points each, as the team fell to 24-10 on the season. Charleston improved to 31-3 behind 23 points from Ryan Larson..

