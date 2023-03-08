Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, Tesla executives said the company will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Tesla that crashed into a firetruck in California last month was operating on one of the company’s automated driving systems, U.S. safety regulators said Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has dispatched a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash in Northern California that killed the Tesla driver and critically injured a passenger.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into Teslas on Autopilot repeatedly crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the crash in Contra Costa County.

The $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged in the crash on Interstate 680. The truck was parked to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, and the 2014 Tesla Model S had to be cut open to remove the passenger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
911 calls related to a four-car crash at the intersection of N College Road and Martin Luther...
911 calls from crash involving NHCSO deputy reference car fire, woman in distress

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, in Wilmington NC
Rival Sons to perform with The Record Company and Starcrawler at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies