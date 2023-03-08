Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.(Sunny Delight Beverages Co.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SunnyD isn’t just for kids anymore. The juice brand is launching a new hard seltzer featuring its bold, tangy orange flavor.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today,” chief marketing officer Ilene Bergenfeld said in a news release. “Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product.”

SunnyD was first developed in 1963 when two Florida dads looked around an orange grove and thought, “Good, but we can do better.”

The brand said it had a wave of popularity in the 1990s and landed a dedicated fan base.

“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” Bergenfeld said.

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
911 calls related to a four-car crash at the intersection of N College Road and Martin Luther...
911 calls from crash involving NHCSO deputy reference car fire, woman in distress

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, in Wilmington NC
Rival Sons to perform with The Record Company and Starcrawler at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies