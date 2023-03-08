Statewide tornado drill to occur as part of Severe Weather Preparedness week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week takes place March 5 through 11, and N.C. residents are encouraged to participate in a statewide tornado drill scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 8.

“Test messages will be broadcast via the Emergency Alert System on radio and TV and on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios,” stated a release from the Office of Governor Roy Cooper.

Those participating are encouraged to go to the lowest floor and most interior room of the building they are in. Additionally, emergency officials shared the following reminders for residents to keep in mind if and when severe weather does come to their area:

“Develop a family emergency plan so each member knows what to do, where to go and who to call during an emergency.

If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you.

Know where the nearest safe room is, such as a basement or interior room away from windows.

Know the terms: WATCH means severe weather is possible. WARNING means severe weather is occurring; take shelter immediately.

Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle. Make sure to include a 3-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water.

If driving, leave your vehicle immediately to seek shelter in a safe structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge.

If there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area.”

In 2022, 21 tornados touched down in North Carolina. Additionally, there were 125 large hail events, 951 severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail and 74 flood or flash events.

“North Carolinians should participate in the statewide tornado drill to ensure they know where to go and what to do in the event a tornado, or other severe weather event should impact where they live or work. Be sure you have a family emergency plan as well as a work emergency plan and practice with those you live and work with to help you survive an actual event,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray.

