Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Southport Spring Festival to feature live entertainment, over 160 crafters

A vendor at the 2018 Southport Spring Festival
A vendor at the 2018 Southport Spring Festival(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Spring Festival is set to take place on Easter Weekend on Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Downtown Southport Inc.

“Over 160 crafters showcasing handmade arts and crafts will be featured along with musical entertainment, children’s activities, a flower/plant sale, and popular food vendors. There will even be a trackless train for extra fun. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Downtown Southport, the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club and the City of Southport,” said Downtown Southport, Inc. in a press release.

The festival will take place in Franklin Park at the corner of Howe and East West Street in downtown Southport.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
Town Creek Elementary in Brunswick County
Brunswick Co. School Board approves sending letter in support of NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” with a caveat

Latest News

Giblem Lodge, the first African American Masonic Lodge,
First African American Masonic Lodge could receive local landmark designation
Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina’s Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville has expanded its...
Child advocacy center in Columbus County expands hours from two to five days a week
Burgaw Brewing in North Carolina
Burgaw Brewing to open on Saint Patrick’s Day
One of the biggest concerns is teens trying to compare themselves to others on social media, a...
How to boost teen mental health at home harmed by social media and screen time