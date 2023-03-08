Southport Spring Festival to feature live entertainment, over 160 crafters

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Spring Festival is set to take place on Easter Weekend on Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Downtown Southport Inc.

“Over 160 crafters showcasing handmade arts and crafts will be featured along with musical entertainment, children’s activities, a flower/plant sale, and popular food vendors. There will even be a trackless train for extra fun. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Downtown Southport, the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club and the City of Southport,” said Downtown Southport, Inc. in a press release.

The festival will take place in Franklin Park at the corner of Howe and East West Street in downtown Southport.

