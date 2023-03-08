Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 7

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this seventh episode: Gannon revisits two infamous Carolina late winter storms as they hit big anniversaries. Plus, learn more about one of your favorites, First Alert Weather’s Gabe Ross, as he sits down with Gannon to shoot the breeze!

