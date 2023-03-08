Senior Connect
Rival Sons to perform with The Record Company and Starcrawler at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, in Wilmington NC
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that rock band Rival Sons will perform with The Record Company and Starcrawler at the venue on May 21.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 10 on the Live Nation website.

Rival Sons is touring ahead of the release of their new album, Darkfighter, on June 2.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

