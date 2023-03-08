Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pee Dee man wins $200K on forgotten lotto ticket

Money generic
Money generic(MGN ONLY)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man won $200,000 after he found a lottery ticket in his truck and realized he had never even scratched it.

He bought the winning Fiery 5s ticket with some leftover change he had at the Coward Truck Stop on US Hwy. 52 in Coward.

He found the ticket days later when he flipped down the visor in his truck. He scratched it and couldn’t believe his good luck.

“It was so unexpected and so awesome,” the winner said. “It came at a great time.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $200,000 in the Fiery 5s game that has no more top prizes available.

Coward Truck Stop in Coward received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
911 calls related to a four-car crash at the intersection of N College Road and Martin Luther...
911 calls from crash involving NHCSO deputy reference car fire, woman in distress

Latest News

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, in Wilmington NC
Rival Sons to perform with The Record Company and Starcrawler at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for fraudulent disaster...
Hampstead woman sentenced to prison in disaster fraud case
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 7
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 7